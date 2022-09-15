Wikipedia is a resource many of us go to when we need information, and its globe puzzle logo is almost universally recognized. Now, the Wikimedia Foundation is looking for a sound that can be associated with it and be just as recognizable.

The Wikimedia Foundation is seeking a sound that it wants people to associate with “the sound of all human knowledge.” The idea is to identify content coming from its different projects, such as Wikipedia, whenever visuals are not available — for example, if you ask your phone’s assistant for information on something and it pulls content from Wikipedia.

Wikimedia said on the contest page, “with a sound logo, people will always hear the same sound when responses come from a Wikimedia project. The expectation is that this mnemonic device will, with time, help increase positive emotional responses to the Wikimedia brand, and since the source of content will be accurately identified, it could lead to more people thinking of Wikimedia as a trusted source of verifiable information.”

If you have any idea of what that might sound like, then you should submit your idea to the Wikimedia sound logo contest by October 10th. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of Wikimedia volunteers, sound logo experts, and a musicologist until November 29th. From there, the ten best sounds will be put up for an online vote that will finish on December 19th. If your sound wins, you’ll receive $2,500 and a trip to a recording studio to produce the final sound. More information about the contest is available at the source link below.

It’s not clear if the sound will be added to popular digital assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Google already has a financial partnership with Wikipedia, but Google Assistant already says “from Wikipedia” before reading snippets from Wikipedia articles.