It’s that time of the year when we get new emoji. The Unicode Consortium has finally released its yearly Unicode update, bringing it up to version 15.0. And among the several thousand new characters released, we have 20 new emoji — including a shaking face and a moose.

Emoji 15.0 has been released, and it formalizes the addition of a bunch of new emoji. Among the additions, we have a pink heart, which has been requested by many for years, alongside new light blue and gray hearts. Other ones include leftward and rightward pushing hands, a shaking face, maracas, a moose, a donkey, and a Wi-Fi symbol.

With 20 all-new emoji and 11 new sequences, 10 of them being skin tone modifiers, the total is brought up to 31 additions. The total of Unicode-recommended emoji is now up to 3,664.

You won’t be able to use these new emoji right now. Rather, you’ll need to wait until your device receives an update adding support for them. Updates for Android 13 and iOS 16 will likely come out over the next months supporting the new emoji. Google has confirmed that all of them are coming to Android soon, and they will become available across Google products early next year. Likewise, apps like WhatsApp will probably also add support for them individually for devices that are unsupported by those updates.

Until then, you can also copy and paste the Unicode symbols for those emoji, although at the time of writing, you probably can’t see more than a black/white square on any device.