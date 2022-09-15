You can’t have too much storage, especially as the size of every file you’d like to save these days has grown dramatically in size, from photos, to entertainment, and everything in between. This week, you can grab one of our team’s favorite portable external SSDs, a 1 TB SanDisk Extreme, for a substantial $110 off the usual retail price.

Every year, our editors rigorously test a wide range of products in search of the absolute best that we can confidently recommend to our readers. One of the categories they look at is external SSDs. Located conveniently in our Best External Solid State Drives of 2022 roundup sits the SanDisk Extreme, the crowned “best budget” option on the list. It’s already one of the more affordable drives you’ll find there, and thanks to this special offer, it’s even lighter on your wallet this week.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 1 TB External SSD The SanDisk Extreme is a portable 1 TB drive with USB-C support, 256-bit encryption, and an IP55 rating that protects against water and dust.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD is a compact device that can be easily slipped into a pocket or bag. It features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that makes it great for interfacing with modern laptops and other devices. In terms of performance, you should expect to get read/write speeds of up to 1050/1000 MB/sec., along with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your files and data safe. Finally, the SanDisk Extreme comes with a rugged exterior that protects against drops, bumps, dust, water, and even X-rays.

Right now, you can pick up the 1 TB version of the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for $129 ($110 off). If this doesn’t quite fit your storage needs, there are other options ranging from 500 GB to 4 TB, all of which are discounted right now. Note, however, that the 1 TB and 2 TB drives offer the best value at 45% off, respectively. You only have a limited time to claim this offer, as it will expire after Sunday, September 18, 2022.