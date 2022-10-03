As the world shifts away from fossil fuels and manufacturing costs decline, electric cars are surging in popularity. But there’s still one question on every prospective buyer’s mind: which car will get me the farthest on a single charge?

In the early days of electric vehicles (EVs), you couldn’t go as far on a single charge as on a tank of gas. However, improvements in battery and drivetrain technology mean the electric cars on the road today get as many miles as a gasoline vehicle from a fully charged battery — sometimes more.

This list of the longest-range electric vehicles available right now spans automakers from affordable standbys like Kia and Hyundai to more expensive brands like Tesla, but they all get at least 300 miles on a charge. We’ll start at the lower end of the pricing spectrum.

5. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 303 Miles

At the time of writing, the Ioniq 5 is just about the most affordable EV with a 300+ mile range. According to Car and Driver, this electric car from Hyundai has a 350kW fast charging capacity, making it capable of handling heavy loads on the battery to charge much more quickly than typical level 2 charging stations allow. The Ioniq 5 is also much more stylishly designed than you might expect from Hyundais of the past.

One thing to keep in mind: there are several versions of this vehicle and it’s the rear-wheel drive, single-motor version that has a 303-mile maximum range. It’s not the most powerful vehicle on the road with 168 horsepower, but the instant torque you get from any EV’s motor helps make up for it.

4. 2022 Kia EV6 – 310 miles

Part of Kia’s plan to build 11 new EV models by 2026, the EV6 is the first of the bunch. It comes with two different sized batteries to choose from and several different trim packages, some offering more mileage while others grant more power. As with the Hyundai, the rear-wheel drive version of the EV6 with lower horsepower provides the longest range with an EPA estimated 310 miles.

For drivers looking for some more zip from their EV, Kia has a GT model of the EV6 that gets over 500 horsepower. A great all-rounder car on the affordable end of the spectrum that a lot of drivers will like — even those with a need for speed.

3. Ford F-150 Lightning Extended Range Package – 320 miles

Contrary to the gas world, big vehicles don’t necessarily have to get less range. The base model of Ford’s electric pickup truck gets 230 miles per charge, but opt for the extended range package and that goes up to 320 miles. Styled in the wide-stanced, aggressive fashion of many modern pickups (including Ford’s gas line), this truck doesn’t look like a typical electric vehicle; a design choice that was undoubtedly intentional. This model isn’t cheap at over $72K before incentives, but if you’ve gotta have a pickup and have the cash on hand, this is a solid EV truck option.

Ford isn’t the only one turning out larger electrified vehicles, either. Startup company Rivian’s R1T truck also gets over 300 miles to a charge. GMC even released several EV Hummer models, proving that electric cars don’t have to be roller skates.

2. 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range – 405 miles

On the luxury end of the spectrum, we have the Tesla Model S. While the Model S Plaid provides an updated drivetrain and more horsepower for a slight drop in range (396 miles), the standard Model S tops out at just over 400 miles. It gives drivers everything you’d expect from a luxury electric car, including a high-tech infotainment system and automatic driver assist features.

Even without Tesla’s Plaid powertrain, the Model S can go from 0-60 in just over 3 seconds — plenty fast for just about anybody. If you’ve got six figures to spend on an EV and don’t want to worry about long road trips, this one’s worth a look.

1. 2022 Lucid Air – 520 Miles

At the top of the list (and the price spectrum) is the 2022 Lucid Air. A beast of an EV that combines over 500 miles of driving range with over 1,000 horsepower, it’s no surprise Lucid also designs the battery packs inside Formula E all-electric racecars.

The Air comes in multiple editions, with the Dream Edition R boasting that max range of over 500 miles. It’s well-appointed and, according to its website, has the largest “frunk” (front trunk) of any electric car. Bells and whistles include a massive glass in-dash display, surround sound system, and automatic driver assist features that Lucid calls “dream assist.” Pricing starts around $90K for the Air but can go higher with the top performance configuration and add-ons.

If you’re shopping for an electric vehicle, you’ll want to know what owning one is really like. Check out our articles on how to find a charging station near you, how cold weather affects electric cars, and how far an EV can go on a charge for more information.

