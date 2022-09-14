The Surface Laptop series is the modest workhorse of Microsoft’s hardware lineup. Free of flashy tricks or gimmicks, these devices are sleek, reliable, and well-positioned as good computers for both professionals and students alike. This week, you can pick up the most recent Surface Laptop 4 starting at just $999.99 ($300 off).

Microsoft first launched its Surface brand all the way back in late 2012. Nearly a full decade ago, the company focused primarily on the hybrid tablet/laptop form factor that still exists today, targeting both iPad and MacBook users with a single device. It wasn’t until 2017 that the first Surface Laptop came to market. Since then, Microsoft has continued to iterate upon its design, utilizing premium materials—including aluminum and suede-like Alcantara cloth—while upgrading its performance and capabilities with each version.

That brings us to the Surface Laptop 4, the chosen Windows laptop of our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Hoffman. The model featured in today’s deal is rocking a 13.5″ display with touchscreen support. Under the hood sits an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 512 GB SSD.

While these aren’t the most elite specs you’ll find in a Windows laptop, they’re a good starting point for anyone who just needs to surf the web, write papers or reports, and thumb through a spreadsheet or two — especially at less than $1,000. If you need more performance, you can configure this Surface Laptop 4 up to a decked out version with a 15″ display, Core i7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage, though it will cost you quite a bit more, even with the discount included.

The base version of the Surface Laptop 4 is available in several colors, including a very snazzy Matte Black, clean Platinum, alluring Ice Blue, and warm Sandstone. This special discount is valid through Sunday, September 18, so grab your favorite configuration before they’re gone.