Logitech has always been known for its quality peripherals. If you’re looking for something that’s a good fit for both work and play, Logitech has a new line of Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones.

According to Logitech, these new products are designed to meet the “evolving needs of hybrid workers.” The pair of Brio webcams, the Brio 500 and the Brio 505, come with a number of features that make them great for videoconferencing. For one, the Show Mode feature lets you share objects that are on your desk, such as documents or sketches. The camera itself is a 4MP sensor with a 1080p resolution and a 90-degree field-of-view.

The camera also has other cool features, such as RightLight 4, which adjusts the lighting so that you look fine at all times. There’s also RightSight Auto-Framing, which will keep your camera centered, even if you move, to keep distractions at a minimum. In a way, it works similarly to Apple’s Center Stage feature on the iPad, as well as the Continuity Camera feature where you can use an iPhone as a webcam on your Mac. It also comes with an adjustable/removable mount and even a privacy shutter.

As for the headphones, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100, Zone Vibe 125, and Zone Vibe wireless are great headphones for not only work, but also the occasional gaming session after you’re done with your work shift. All of them are wireless, despite what the branding might suggest. The Zone Vibe 100 has no USB receiver (just Bluetooth), while the Zone Vibe 125 has a USB-A receiver and certification for use on Google Meet, Google Voice, and Zoom. The Zone Vibe Wireless brings things up with a USB-C receiver, multipoint Bluetooth, and additional certification for Microsoft Teams.

All of them come with long battery life, giving you 20 hours of listening time and 18 hours of call time. They also have 40mm drivers and a noise-canceling mic for crystal clear work meetings and calls.

The Brio 500 series webcams will cost $130. The Zone Vibe 100 headphones will cost $100, while both the Zone Vibe 125 and Zone Vibe Wireless will set you back $130. Most of those devices will become available this month, but the Zone Vibe Wireless will launch in December.