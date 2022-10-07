What to Look For in a Blu-ray Player

Although Blu-ray players may not be as popular as they once were, they’re still investment-worthy gadgets should they fit your lifestyle.

Many of these entertainment devices have kept up with the times and are able to play your favorite TV shows or movies via streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Plus, there are many options (including those on our list) that support HDMI and AV plug-ins, making them a rather versatile item for your entertainment setup.

In addition, some Blu-ray players support 4K image processing. Depending on how much you value hi-def resolution, you’ll most likely want to purchase one that sustains clear imagery, regardless of whether you pop in a Blu-ray disc or opt for your comfort sitcom on Netflix.

Some options on our list have more high-tech picture than others (for instance, some have complete 4K resolution, while others stick to standard 1080p output), though all of our picks are pretty solid in the imaging department.

You’ll also want to think about how many outputs you want. The general standard is at least one HDMI port, allowing you to hook up your Blu-ray player to external devices like a laptop or streaming stick. However, some options have multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, or plug-ins for audio-visual (AV) gadgets for a better sound experience.

Lastly, it’s most important to think about what you’d like this Blu-ray player to do. It will be able to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs, but many devices—like gaming consoles or PCs—can do that nowadays.

For instance, if you want it to entertain kiddos on the road, you’ll want to opt for something compact and easy to pack. Meanwhile, if you want an all-in-one gadget that can do more than just play movies, perhaps you’ll opt for a more comprehensive entertainment option, like the Xbox Series X.

Wherever you land, our list of the best Blu-ray players is guaranteed to have something for everybody, whether you’re a true cinephile or a shopper on a budget.

Pros ✓ Built-in Wi-Fi

Built-in Wi-Fi ✓ Access to streaming apps and services

Access to streaming apps and services ✓ Dual HDMI plug-ins

Dual HDMI plug-ins ✓ 4K resolution Cons ✗ A bit pricey

A bit pricey ✗ No Bluetooth connectivity

No Bluetooth connectivity ✗ On the older side (released in 2018)

Our top pick for Blu-ray players is the Sony UBP-X700, an all-around great model that stays pretty up-to-date with streaming services and physical discs.

While on the more expensive end of the spectrum at just under $200, it has some good features that you may not be able to find with other players. For example, it features built-in Wi-Fi and access to streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

In terms of specs, the UBP-X700 is solid. It has 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and high-resolution audio playback. Essentially, with this purchase, you receive decent audio and imagery ranging from streamed entertainment to Blu-ray discs and DVDs.

Though it was released in 2018, we’d say that the Sony UBP-X700 is an excellent pick for your entertainment set-up if you’re not on a budget.

Best Blu-Ray Player Overall Sony UBP-X700 A moderately-priced Sony Blu-ray player with impressive bells and whistles.

Pros ✓ Great ratings

Great ratings ✓ Accepts DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K Blu-rays, and Xbox discs

Accepts DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K Blu-rays, and Xbox discs ✓ Can be used as a gaming console

Can be used as a gaming console ✓ Access to thousands of digital games Cons ✗ Expensive

We don’t need to be the ones to tell you that the Xbox Series X is an incredible piece of machinery (we’ve already done that and touted it for its solid value, awesome subscription service, Game Pass, and 1080p output).

However, if you’re in the market for something more comprehensive—as in, a device that does way more than just play movies via DVD or Blu-ray—then we can’t pass up the opportunity to include what the company dubs as its “fastest, most powerful Xbox ever.”

The Series X is pretty pricey (the MSRP is $499.99, though there are options to finance it), but if we’re being honest, it’s an understandable price point.

From a gaming perspective, the load times are impressively quick. There’s up to 120 FPS gameplay and 12 teraflops of graphic processing power. The imagery, boosted by 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, amplifies nearly every game available on Game Pass.

In general entertainment, the Series X also accepts DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K Blu-rays, making it a pretty well-rounded system.

We can’t say we recommend making this purchase just for playing your favorite movies and TV shows, but if you’ve been in the market for a console that can do it all, this is a great option.

Best gaming console Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X is a top-notch piece of tech that will surely amplify your home entertainment setup.

Pros ✓ 7.1 surround sound

7.1 surround sound ✓ 4K imagery

4K imagery ✓ HDR image processing Cons ✗ Only one HDMI port

Only one HDMI port ✗ No streaming services

If you’re looking for a base-level Blu-ray player that gets the job done, the Panasonic DP-UB150-K is a good pick. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles that other options on our list have. For example, there’s only one HDMI port, no built-in Wi-Fi, and no on-demand streaming services. However, for its midpoint price, it’s still worth the cash.

While it’s not the fanciest pick, this player still boasts high-resolution audio, Ultra HD playback, and 4K imagery. This Blu-ray player is also designed for high-resolution audio, making it especially great if you decide to hook it up to your home audio system.

Best Value Blu-ray Player Panasonic DP-UB150-K This Blu-ray player from Panasonic is a good bang for your buck, thanks to the up-to-snuff audio and imagery features.

Pros ✓ Blu-ray and DVD playback

Blu-ray and DVD playback ✓ Streaming services are supported

Streaming services are supported ✓ Comes with a 6-foot HDMI cable

Comes with a 6-foot HDMI cable ✓ Low price Cons ✗ Only one HDMI port

If you want to keep your buy on a budget, the LG BP175 Blu-ray player is the way to go. At less than $100, this pick doesn’t skimp on top-notch features, ranging from streaming capabilities to Wi-Fi connectivity.

When it comes down to the nitty gritty, this player is pretty impressive. Smart or smart-capable devices are able to wirelessly connect to it, and there’s an ethernet port, allowing you to connect to wired network hardware. It features 1080p resolution (a slight step down from 4K, but still solid) and surround sound, providing a superb entertainment experience.

Although there’s only one HDMI port, you’ll receive a six-foot HDMI cable and a one-year warranty. Bottom line: For this price, it doesn’t get much better than the LG BP175.

Best Budget Blu-ray Player LG BP175 Touted by buyers for its nice-to-have features, like 1080p resolution and Wi-Fi connectivity, this LG Blu-ray player is a steal for its low price point.

Pros ✓ Compact size

Compact size ✓ Comes with HDMI and AV cables

Comes with HDMI and AV cables ✓ Full HD 1080p output

Full HD 1080p output ✓ Dolby Sound support Cons ✗ Pricey for the size

Pricey for the size ✗ Not as many reviews as other options on our list

Not as many reviews as other options on our list ✗ Remote doesn't come with batteries

Perhaps you’re on the hunt for a Blu-ray player that’s compact enough to use on the go. In that case, we have you covered. The Super Mini Blu-ray Disc Player, priced at just under $100, is a force for its small size of 7 by 7 inches.

Complete with multiple ports for USB, AV, and HDMI, 1080p imagery, and Dolby Atmos sound, this player is perfect for vacations or even hooking up to a projector for an outdoor movie night.

While it has less than 500 reviews, it currently has a solid 4.4-star rating, with buyers dubbing the buy as “excellent” and “easy to install and use.”

As a bonus, you’ll snag a five-foot HDMI cable and a five-foot AV cable with your purchase.

Best for Travel Super Mini Blu-ray Disc Player This compact Blu-ray device packs a punch for its small size. Complete with multiple ports and solid resolution and sound, it's an all-around impressive buy.