There are plenty of wireless earbuds on the market, and while you can throw down heaps of cash on the flashiest new thing, you don’t have to go broke to get a good deal. Pick up a pair of buds that your ears and your wallet will enjoy, like the JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds, now just $79.99 ($20 off).

Having tested many JBL products over the years, our team at How-To Geek (and our sister site, Review Geek) have become fans of the brand, with gadgets like the portable Clip 4 and comparable Live Pro 2 earbuds earning high scores in our official reviews. While we haven’t had a chance to check out the Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds for ourselves, JBL’s solid track record—bolstered by more than 1,000 4-star customer ratings—make this deal a great buy.

When it comes to hardware, the JBL Tune 230NC are packing 6 mm drivers with punchy “Pure Bass” boost technology in tow. They have active noise cancellation and ambient noise modes that let you control how much you hear beyond your music. You also get an IPX4 water resistance rating that makes them great for working out or getting lost in the rain.

So that all sounds great, but what about battery life? Fret not, dear reader, because these fellas have enough juice to jam for 10 whole hours without a top off. Bring along the included charging case, and you’ll get an additional 30 hours on top of that, giving you a full work week of music without plugging your buds into an outlet.

The JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds can be yours this week for just $79.99 ($20 off), and they come in your choice of black or white. If you order now, you may even be able to pick them up today at your local Best Buy (depending on availability). This special offer is valid through Sunday, September 18.