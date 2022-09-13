Gigabit internet is becoming increasingly common in households, but internet providers are already looking at what’s next: multi-gig internet. Comcast is bringing 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Xfinity plans to four U.S. states, with more to come soon.

Comcast announced the rollout of its initial multi-gig service, with download speeds up to 2 Gbps, in four US cities: Augusta (Georgia), Colorado Springs (Colorado), Panama City Beach (Florida), and Philadelphia (Pennsylvania). The company plans to roll out the service to 30 more cities, bringing the total up to 34 before the end of the year.

The arrival of multi-gig internet also improves lower plans, with Comcast saying that some tiers are now offering upload speeds up to 10 times faster than previously possible. 2Gbps is also just a stepping stone in Comcast’s wider multi-gig plans. The company wants to have the infrastructure in place to offer 10Gbps download speeds and 6Gbps upload speeds on the same connection. That’s the future, though, and for now, 2Gbps will be as fast as it gets.

If you live in one of those four cities, and you want to check out the new service, you’ll be able to upgrade in the coming weeks.