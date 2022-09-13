Amazon’s very first hardware launch, back in 2007, was the original Kindle. And while the Kindle lineup has changed a lot since then, the standard Kindle is still around. Now, Amazon is releasing new models for both the Kindle and the Kindle Kids.

Amazon says that its newest Kindle is the “lightest and most compact” model to date. Both the Kindle and the Kindle Kids come with the same changes and improvements, with the Kindle Kids coming with a kid-friendly cover and extended 2-year warranty, as well as a year of Amazon Kids+.

Both devices have twice the storage, at 16GB instead of 8GB, meaning you can download and read a lot more books offline. 16GB isn’t a lot for a smartphone, but for an ebook reader, it’s plenty. It also has a 300 PPI display that provides amazing quality for your book’s text and graphics. The display also offers an adjustable front light and even a dark mode for nighttime reading.

As far as battery goes, Amazon says you can get six weeks of battery life out of a single charge in this device. You can even charge it using the same USB-C charger you use for your phone, unlike some of Kindle’s competitors.

Amazon Kindle (2022) This is Amazon's newest budget eReader, complete with a clear e-ink display, an optional dark mode, USB Type-C charging, and upgraded storage.

The new Kindle will be available for $100 in both Black and Denim colorways, while the Kindle Kids will cost $120 and come with three cover options: Space Whale, Unicorn Valley, and Ocean Explorer.