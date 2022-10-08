Ready to take a break from gaming? If so, it’s easy to turn off your PlayStation 4 with or without a controller. We’ll show you how.

Power Off a PS4 with a Controller

If you have access to your PS4 controller, you can use it to turn off your console using a couple of methods.

1. Using the Power Menu

In your PS4’s top-right corner, select the “Power” option.

On the following page, choose “Power Options.”

Power down your console by choosing “Turn Off PS4.”

Your console will begin to switch off.

2. Using the Quick Menu

On your PS4’s controller, press and hold down the PS button to open the “Quick Menu.”

In the “Quick Menu,” on the left, select “Power.” Then, on the right, choose “Turn Off PS4.”

Your console will start to turn off.

Switch Off a PS4 Without a Controller

If your PS4 controller isn’t working, or you don’t have access to it, use a button on your console itself to turn it off.

To begin, on your PS4 console, press and hold down the Power button for seven seconds. When you hear the second beep, let go of the button and your console will turn off.

If you release the Power button before the second beep, your console will enter Rest Mode instead, so make sure you do it correctly.

Warning: Regardless of what power-off method you use, make sure your PS4’s power light stops blinking before unplugging the power cord. Failing to do so can corrupt your console’s software and make it unusable.

Your PlayStation 4 is now turned off, conserving the energy. You can now rest, go out and explore nature, or do whatever makes you happy!

When you’re back for more gaming, it’s easy to turn your PS4 back on.

