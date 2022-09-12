Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices around, especially if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, but it can be expensive. Thankfully, the Apple TV HD is now on sale for its lowest price yet.

The Apple TV HD is a lower-end model of the Apple TV 4K. At a surface level, it’s seemingly identical. It has the same redesigned Siri remote controller and the same basic outside design. However, its internals change a bit. After all, this device only goes up to 1080p, while the Apple TV 4K goes up to, well, 4K.

2021 Apple TV HD (32GB, 5th Generation) The Apple TV HD is a formidable streaming device, and it's perfect for folks who don't necessarily need to stream 4K video.

The device has 2GB of RAM and 10/100 Ethernet rather than gigabit Ethernet. It also gets Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0, as well as Apple’s older A8 SoC rather than the newer A12 Bionic. This older chip is what’s used in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and those phones were released in 2014, so admittedly, this looks a bit dated. However, this isn’t a phone and you’ll only use it for streaming.

With the Apple TV HD, you get full access to Apple’s video subscription service, Apple TV+, as well as other video streaming services like Netflix. You also get access to Apple Fitness+ for at-home workouts with your Apple Watch, and Apple Arcade for unlimited, ad-free games.

Normally, this device goes for $150. With the Apple TV 4K costing just $30 more ($50 if you go for the 64GB model), the 4K model was probably the smarter purchase. However, the Apple TV HD is now down to $100, making it a must-get if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem and you haven’t made the switch to 4K.