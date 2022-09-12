The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2022, and Apple Watch Ultra were all revealed last week. Thankfully, if you already have a (supported) Apple Watch, there’s a new software update rolling out with some of the new models’ features.

Apple has released watchOS 9, the latest major update to the operating system that powers the Apple Watch series. It introduces four new watch faces — Lunar (a calendar view with the Moon), Playtime (an artistic design), Metropolitan (a face that changes style as the Digital Crown is turned), and Astronomy (with a star map and current cloud data). Apple has also updated many older watch faces with new background color options and support for modern complications, and Nike watch faces are now available on all Apple Watch models.

The new update also introduces Low Power Mode, which turns off or limits some features to conserve battery life, such as background heart rate monitoring and Always-On Display. Activity tracking and Fall Detection still work with Lower Power Mode enabled, though.

Notifications have also been updated in watchOS 9 “to be less interruptive while still being impactful,” according to Apple. There are many other smaller changes, such as new metrics for running, a redesigned Compass app, historical data for AFib readings, and updated medications tracking and reminders.

The update is rolling out to the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, and all Apple Watch SE models. It should also be pre-installed on the new models when they start shipping. If you haven’t already received a notification, you can manually check for updates.