Want to start or resume your gaming sessions? If so, it’s extremely easy to turn on your PlayStation 4, with or without your controller. We’ll show you how here.

Power On a PS4 Without a Controller

A quick and easy way to turn on a PS4 is to press a button on the console itself. To use this method, press the physical Power button on your PS4. The button will feature a power icon.

Your console’s power indicator light will blink blue and then white, indicating that your machine has turned on. And that’s it. You can now start gaming!

Switch On a PS4 Using a Controller

Another way to turn on a PS4 is to use your paired or physically connected controller. To use this method, on your controller, press the PS button.

Tip: Reset your PS4 controller if it isn’t working.

Your console will then begin to turn on.

Tip: If you’re attempting this method using a paired controller and it doesn’t work, connect your controller to your PS4 with a USB cable and try again.

Now you’re ready to play your games, access your downloaded content, and change a variety of settings on the console to make it truly yours. Happy gaming!

What If Your PS4 Won’t Turn On?

If your PS4 refuses to turn on with either of the above methods, check to make sure the power cable is properly plugged in. If the issue persists, use your PS4’s Safe Mode to troubleshoot issues, rebuild your console’s database, or factory reset your console.

RELATED: How to Factory Reset Your PlayStation 4