The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches an Android user can buy these days, and now you can get one for well under retail price. A new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can be yours for just $299.99 ($80 off), but you only have a very limited time to get it.

When it comes to smartwatches for Android users, Samsung is the clear frontrunner. Not only did the tech giant successfully launch and maintain its own wearables operating system (Tizen) for years, it more recently partnered with Google to build the next generation of Wear OS.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first Samsung wearable to run a Google-powered operating system in nearly a decade, as well as the first device ever to launch with Wear OS 3.

“What’s special about Wear OS 3?” you might ask.

Wear OS 3 was engineered to combine the best pieces of Google’s and Samsung’s perspective wearable operating systems. Compared to previous versions, you’ll get a refreshed UI, improved battery life, and smarter redesigned Google apps.

As for hardware, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in this special offer features a substantial 46 mm Super AMOLED display nestled in a beautiful black stainless steel chassis. Under the hood sits a robust array of sensors, including heart rate, ECG, and Sp02, all of which power a comprehensive suite of fitness, health, and workout tracking capabilities. All in all, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a fantastic device that earned high remarks in our sister site’s official review last year.

You can pick up this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic today for $299.99 ($80 off), emphasis on today. This offer is only valid until the end of Monday, September 12, 2022, so get after it while you can.