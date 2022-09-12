Intel has never been a serious contender in the gaming GPU space, as the company was only known for integrated graphics on laptops and desktops. Intel wants to change its GPU reputation with the Arc lineup, and its first gaming GPUs are looking pretty good.

Intel has shared the hardware specifications for four of its upcoming GPUs. There are four different GPUs meant for four different tiers: the A380, the A580, the A750, and the A770. You can sum them up in the Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 lineups, similar to Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 lineups of CPUs.

For starters, the A380 is the entry-level model that comes with eight processing cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 2,000 MHz clock speed. The A580 brings those specs up to 24 processing cores and 8GB of VRAM. The A750 has 28 processing cores and a clock speed of 2,050 MHz, while the highest-end A770 has 32 processing cores, up to 16GB of VRAM, and a clock speed of 2,100 MHz.

Of course, specs aren’t the be-all and end-all of a GPU’s performance, but at least on paper, these GPUs look like they will trade bouts with the current GPU giants at every price point. The entry-level A380 seems powerful enough to compete with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Super, while the flagship A770 seems roughly as powerful as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT — and somewhere in between a GeForce RTX 3080 and an RTX 3090.

Intel’s last GPU entries were the business-focused Arc Pro, but these would be the first proper gaming graphics cards coming from team blue. We’ll have to wait and see how they’ll perform once they’re released, but it looks like Intel’s debut in the gaming GPU space could be a promising one.