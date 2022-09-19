Everyone knows that you can hit Ctrl+Alt+Delete to access the Task Manager, but what about the Power User Menu? The Power User Menu offers a convenient way to access essential utilities, important locations, and useful menus. Here’s how you can access it.

There are two practical ways to access the Power User Menu.

Access the Power User Menu with a Keyboard Shortcut

One way to access the Power User Menu is by pressing Windows+X, which is why it is sometimes called the “WinX” menu. The Power User Menu will appear in the bottom left corner of your screen, just above the Start button.

Access the Power User Menu with the Mouse

You can also access the Power User Menu with just the mouse if you prefer. Right-click on the Start button, and it’ll open immediately.

What Does the Power User Menu Do?

The Power User menu lets you access almost everything you’d ever need to manage a computer. Each option listed in the Power User Menu also has a corresponding hotkey that you can press to select it — if you find yourself using a few options a lot, it might be worth memorizing the key needed to access them.

For example, the Terminal option can be selected by opening the Power User Menu and then pressing the i key. That’ll be indicated as Terminal (i) in the list.

Apps and Features (F) – Allows you to remove installed programs and adjust setting related to program installation.

– Allows you to remove installed programs and adjust setting related to program installation. Mobility Center (B) – Provides access to a window that centralizes all of the settings you might want to tweak on a mobile device.

– Provides access to a window that centralizes all of the settings you might want to tweak on a mobile device. Power Options (O) – Provides access to the settings related to power saving features, device performance, and battery use history.

– Provides access to the settings related to power saving features, device performance, and battery use history. Event Viewer (V) – Allows you to view important events that occur within the operating system, your device’s drivers, or programs running on your PC.

– Allows you to view important events that occur within the operating system, your device’s drivers, or programs running on your PC. System (Y) – Provides an overview of the system specifications.

– Provides an overview of the system specifications. Device Manager (M) – Allows granular control over all of the hardware components and peripherals attached to your PC.

– Allows granular control over all of the hardware components and peripherals attached to your PC. Network Connections (W) – Allows you to control all of your network settings.

– Allows you to control all of your network settings. Disk Management (K) – Allows you to format drives and manage partitions.

– Allows you to format drives and manage partitions. Computer Management (G) – Collects a variety of administrative utilities and functions into one window.

– Collects a variety of administrative utilities and functions into one window. Windows Terminal (i) – Opens up a Windows Terminal

– Opens up a Windows Terminal Windows Terminal (Admin) (A) – Opens Up a Windows Terminal with administrative privileges

– Opens Up a Windows Terminal with administrative privileges Task Manager (T) – Opens up the Task Manager, where you can view running applications and services, monitor your hardware, and choose startup programs.

– Opens up the Task Manager, where you can view running applications and services, monitor your hardware, and choose startup programs. Settings (N) – Opens up the Settings window.

– Opens up the Settings window. File Explorer (E) – Opens File Explorer, which allows you to browse files on your PC.

– Opens File Explorer, which allows you to browse files on your PC. Search (S) – Opens up the Start Menu and brings you directly to the search bar.

– Opens up the Start Menu and brings you directly to the search bar. Run (R) – Opens a Run window. Type an executable name into the window to run it.

– Opens a Run window. Type an executable name into the window to run it. Shut Down or Sign Out (U) – Opens a flyout menu that allows you to shut down, restart, sign out, or put your PC to sleep.

– Opens a flyout menu that allows you to shut down, restart, sign out, or put your PC to sleep. Desktop (D) – Minimizes all of the desktop applications and shows your desktop.

The Power User Menu is one of the most underutilized menus in Windows, given how convenient it is. It is often the most efficient way to access things like the Terminal or Disk Management.

