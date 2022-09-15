iPhone camera app.
Vasin Lee / Shutterstock.com

When shooting in 16:9 with the iPhone camera, you may notice part of the viewfinder is covered by translucent black bars. That area will appear in the final shot, so let’s make it easier to see.

This doesn’t happen on all iPhone models—it seems to depend on the screen size and which cameras your iPhone has. If you’re reading this, you probably noticed the black bars. We’ll show you how to turn them off.

Translucent bars on iPhone camera.
Translucent bars on iPhone camera.

First, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Open the Settings.

Next, go to the “Camera” section.

Select "Camera."

Now in the “Composition” section toggle off “View Outside the Frame.”

Toggle off "View Outside the Frame."

That’s all there is to it! You’ll now only see exactly what the camera will capture clearly. This is admittedly a small annoyance, but every little small annoyance adds up. Cross one more off the list!

RELATED: How to Turn Off Flash Notifications on iPhone

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as Managing Editor at XDA-Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »