Every year, the new iPhone lineup is released with a new version of iOS, and just like clockwork, that new software also rolls out to older iPhones as well. iOS 16, the newest version of Apple’s operating system, has finally arrived.

Apple has finally released iOS 16 to the public after a lengthy beta testing period. Perhaps the biggest improvement in iOS 16 comes in the lock screen, which is now much more customizable. It has a certain vintage Android charm to it, letting you customize the clock’s font, change the colors, and even put widgets. iOS has been known over the years to be rather non-flexible as far as customization goes, so letting users customize their lock screen is a complete 180 turn on Apple’s previous strategy, and it’s a change we appreciate a lot.

In addition, iMessage is getting a handful of improvements. For one, you’re now able to edit a message after it’s been sent, letting you correct typos or wording on a text 15 minutes after you’ve sent a message. And if you messed up something completely, you’re also able to undo a message within 30 seconds after you’ve sent it. In this regard, iMessage is being brought up to speed with apps like Telegram, which is great seeing as how Apple is not willing to support RCS.

Unfortunately, we won’t get changes features like Live Activities (which let you stay on top of ongoing events) and iCloud’s shared photo library aren’t available right now. Most of the changes that people are excited about will be coming in subsequent minor updates to iOS 16.

In addition to the iPhone 14, of course, the iOS 16 update will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 lineups, as well as the first-gen iPhone SE from 2016, won’t be getting iOS 16, and they’ll stay on iOS 15. If you have any of the above models, make sure to download the update now, or over the following days.