The Roku Express is the cheapest streaming device from Roku, capable of playing most popular streaming services at 1080p for just $30. Roku has now announced a new version with upgraded hardware.

Roku’s updated Express has the same form factor and most of the same features as the previous model. It’s a small box with an HDMI port (a short HDMI cable is included), a microUSB connector for power, and a dedicated remote. The Roku Express has the same Roku OS software as the company’s other streaming hardware, but there’s no support for 4K output, TV controls on the remote, or some other features found on Roku’s more expensive products. Still, the Express has always been a great option for easily streaming Netflix, Hulu, and most other services on any TV without spending too much money.

The main improvement on the new Roku Express is support for dual-band Wi-Fi, meaning it can connect to either 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. Even though 5 GHz networks have been common in homes for years, many low-end tech products still only work over the older (and usually slower) 2.4 GHz band. That should help the Roku Express maintain a high-quality video stream on most networks, especially if your TV is placed close to your router or a mesh station.

Roku Express 2022 The updated Roku Express has the same design and most of the same features, but with improved Wi-Fi and more internal storage.

Roku also says the new Express has “additional storage,” but didn’t specify the exact difference. Low-end and older Roku devices often delete less-used channels to make room for others, which means waiting for them to re-download when you want to use them again (the icon stays on the home screen after the automatic removal). That should hopefully happen less often with the new Express.

The Roku Express is available for pre-order starting today at Walmart, Amazon, and Roku’s online store, and will start shipping in mid-October. The company also revealed a new ‘Roku Wireless Bass,’ which can act as a subwoofer for a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. It will be sold on its own for $129.99, and it will be sold in a bundle with the Roku Streambar for $249.99.