To share something you track in a spreadsheet like company financials, club information, or a team roster, you can use a PDF instead of a spreadsheet. We’ll show you a couple of ways to convert Google Sheets to a PDF.

Depending on how you plan to share the file, you can simply download, save, and send it however you like. Alternatively, you can publish a link to the file on your site for others to view the sheet as a PDF. This is especially useful if you plan to make updates to the PDF in the future.

Download Google Sheets as a PDF

If you plan to send the PDF file via email, text message, or chat application, you can easily download it in PDF form.

Visit Google Sheets, open the workbook, and do one of the following:

  • To convert specific cells, select them.
  • To convert a certain spreadsheet, make it active by opening that sheet.
  • To convert the entire workbook, you don’t have to select anything, just go to the next step.

Go to File > Download and select “PDF” in the pop-out menu.

PDF in the Google Sheets Download menu

On the top right, use the Export drop-down menu to pick from the current sheet, entire workbook, or selected cells. Then adjust the paper size and page orientation per your preference.

Export Options for the PDF download

Next, you can scale to fit the width, height, or page and make the margins narrow or wide as needed.

Scale and Margin settings for a PDF download

Then, you can use the Formatting and Headers & Footers sections at the bottom of the sidebar. For Formatting, you can mark options for showing or hiding the gridlines and notes and adjusting the alignment.

Formatting options for the PDF download

For Headers & Footers, you can mark options to include page numbers, the sheet or workbook name, and the current date and time. You can also click “Edit Custom Fields” to view or add these options. Finally, check the boxes if you want to repeat the frozen rows or columns in your sheet.

Header and Footer options for the PDF download

When you finish, click “Export” on the top right. The file will download and appear in your default Downloads location.

PDF download preview and Export button

Publish a Link to the PDF

If you have a website where you want to share the spreadsheet or workbook as a PDF for others to view, this is another option.

Select File > Share and pick “Publish to Web” in the pop-out menu.

Publish to Web in the Google Sheets Share menu

When the publish box opens, confirm that you’re on the Link tab. Click the Entire Document drop-down menu if you want to convert a specific sheet instead of the whole workbook and select it.

Drop-down to choose the sheet or entire workbook

Then, click the Web Page drop-down menu and pick “PDF Document (.pdf).”

PDF in the file format list

Optionally, you can expand the Published Content & Settings section and mark the option to automatically republish when you make changes to the sheet or workbook.

Automatically republish changes checkbox marked

Select “Publish” or “Start Publishing” and confirm by clicking “OK.”

Confirmation to publish the PDF

You can then select and copy the URL, add it to a Gmail message, or share it on Facebook or Twitter.

Copy or share the link options

If you decide later to unpublish the file, return to File > Share > Publish to Web. Expand the Published Content & Settings section and choose “Stop Publishing.” Then, confirm with “OK” in the pop-up box.

Stop Publishing button

Creating a PDF from your spreadsheet or workbook is a great way to share the data from Google Sheets with others. If you use Microsoft Excel in addition to Google Sheets, look at how to save an Excel sheet as a PDF too.

