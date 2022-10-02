To get the latest bug fixes and possibly new features, update the Kodi app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick. You’ll have to manually run the update as the app isn’t available on Amazon’s official Appstore. We’ll guide you through the process to do that.

To update Kodi, you’ll first download the free Downloader app (if you don’t have a downloading app already), enable sideloading on your Fire TV Stick, and then use Downloader to get the latest Kodi version.

Step 1: Install Downloader on Your Fire TV Stick

Begin by accessing your Fire TV Stick’s home screen using the Home button on your remote. Once you’re there, select the “Appstore” option.

In Appstore, select “Search” and type “Downloader”. Then, choose “Downloader” in the search results.

On the app’s page, select “Download” or “Get” to install the app on your device.

And that’s it. Downloader is now available on your Fire TV Stick.

Step 2: Enable App Sideloading on Your Fire TV Stick

To install (or update) apps from outside the official Appstore, you’ll have to turn on app sideloading on your Fire TV Stick. Note that if Kodi is already installed on your device, sideloading is likely enabled already. If it is, you can skip to Step 3. If you aren’t sure, or if you run into problems, follow these steps to confirm it’s enabled.

In your Fire TV Stick’s home screen, select “Settings.” Then, choose “My Fire TV.”

In the “My Fire TV” menu, select “Developer Options.” If you don’t see this option, learn how to enable “Developer Options” on your Fire TV Stick.

If it isn’t already, turn on the “Apps From Unknown Sources” option.

Choose “Turn On” in the prompt.

And that’s it. You can now get Kodi’s latest version via Downloader and install it on your device.

Step 3: Update Kodi on Your Fire TV Stick

To now begin the Kodi update, launch Downloader by pressing and holding the Home button on the remote, choosing “Apps,” and selecting the Downloader app.

On Downloader’s first screen, allow it to access your files by choosing “Allow.”

On the following page, select the “Enter a URL or Search Term” field and type the following. Then, select “Go.”

kodi.tv/download

On the following page, choose Android > ARMV7A (32 Bit). This will download Kodi’s latest version to your Fire TV Stick.

When the download is finished, in the prompt that opens, choose “Install.” This will install the latest Kodi version overwriting the existing version.

When Kodi is installed, you can launch it by selecting “Open.”

And that’s it. You’re now running the most recent version of Kodi on your Amazon Fire TV Stick. Make sure to try out all the new stuff that this version has for you!

While you’re at it, consider learning how to update other Fire TV Stick apps, so all your applications are up to date.

