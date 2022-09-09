Google has long sought to position its Fi mobile network as a competitive network option for US customers. It has always been great for international roaming, but now, your Fi line is about to get even faster when travelling.

Google announced that it would be expanding its international 5G network coverage for Fi, tripling the number of countries where you can connect to a 5G network using Google Fi. Your phone will be able to connect to 5G in 26 more countries, in addition to the 13 countries it already supported, bringing the total up to 39 countries.

That number might sound small, but 4G/LTE service is still available on Fi in 216 countries. As 5G keeps going global, it’s likely that the number of supported countries will keep growing. For now, you’ll be able to travel to most of Europe and Asia and connect to a 5G network. 5G connectivity will be available on Google Pixel phones and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Google also announced that if you’re using Fi on an iPhone, you’ll now be able to use Wi-Fi calling to improve the quality of your calls in cases where the cellular signal might not be as strong. And in case it is, you’re now also able to turn on your iPhone’s hotspot tethering functionality when you’re abroad.

