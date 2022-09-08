Most car makers are now fully embracing electric cars, with electric versions of existing cars and all-new EV lineups. Jeep revealed today that it’s working on four all-electric SUVs, which will all arrive by 2025.

Jeep, owned by Stellantis through its subsidiary Chrysler, has announced a multi-year plan to electrify its cars across North America and Europe. The company plans for 50% of its sales in the United States and 100% of its European sales to be electric cars by 2030, and to make that happen, it’s working on four new cars that will all arrive sometime before 2025.

The first new car will be the Jeep Recon, a new lineup designed from the ground up as an electric car. Jeep says it will offer “true trail-rated capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires.” The car will also have removable doors and glass, like many of the brand’s signature vehicles, and the same Uconnect in-car infotainment system in current Jeep cars.

The Jeep Recon will be displayed to the public next year, with production scheduled to start in North America in 2024. Reservations will open sometime in early 2023 in the US, and it will be sold worldwide.

Next is an all-electric version of the Jeep Wagoneer, a line that dates back to 1963. Jeep brought the line back last year as a premium gas vehicle (MSRP starts at almost $59,000), and an EV version with the codename “Wagoneer S” is in the works. Jeep is planning for it to have a maximum range of 400 miles on a single charge, and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.

The new Wagoneer will go on display next year. Reservations will be opened sometime in early 2023 in the United States, and production will start in 2024 in North America. The car will be sold globally.

There’s also the Jeep Avenger, a completely new car lineup that sadly has nothing to do with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. It’s the first car planned specifically for Europe, with a compact design and an estimated range of 400 miles. Jeep calls it a “modern, fun and emotional SUV.” Jeep plans to show off the Avenger on October 17, at the Paris Motor Show, with reservations opening for customers on that same day. Besides Europe, the car will also be sold in South Korea and Japan.

Jeep didn’t provide details on the other cars, so we’ll have to wait and see what other models are coming. Product pages for all the cars aren’t live either, so just keep an eye on Jeep’s website.