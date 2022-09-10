Welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz face off at UFC 279, broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on September 10, 2022. Here’s how and where to stream it live.
How to Stream UFC 279 Live in the United States
UFC 279’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can order UFC 279 for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 279 for $124.98.
In addition to the welterweight match between Diaz and the undefeated Chimaev, UFC 279’s main card includes another welterweight bout between Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson, a catchweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, a women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson, and a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Ion Cuțelaba.
The UFC 279 preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN
If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 279 on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 279 on its designated platforms.
ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 279 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:
- Download ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server located in the United States.
- Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.
ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 279.