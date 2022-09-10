Welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz face off at UFC 279, broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on September 10, 2022. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 279 Live in the United States

Play Video

UFC 279’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can order UFC 279 for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 279 for $124.98.

In addition to the welterweight match between Diaz and the undefeated Chimaev, UFC 279’s main card includes another welterweight bout between Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson, a catchweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, a women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson, and a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Ion Cuțelaba.

The UFC 279 preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 279 on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 279 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 279 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 279.