When your smartphone costs a thousand dollars, it makes sense to want to keep it protected. If you were thinking about getting AppleCare+ for your iPhone, you’ll be glad to know it now covers unlimited repairs.

If you check out the AppleCare+ website today, you’ll be able to see a notice on top that says the service now covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection. Previously, the service only covered up to two incidents of accidental damage every 12 months, so if you’re the type of person that’s always dropping their phone, you might be interested in checking it out.

Do note that repairs will still cost you money, though. After all, the main benefit of AppleCare+ is that upfront repair costs are lower than if you didn’t have the plan, but they’re not free. If you crack your screen or your back glass, you’ll need to fork up $29, and for any other accidental repairs, it’s $99.

This service is available for Apple’s new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series, as well as for the iPhone 13, 12, and other Apple products, like the Apple Watch or the AirPods Pro.

If you want to protect your Apple device from accidents and other damage, check out AppleCare+ now. Despite the extended coverage, the price remains unchanged: insuring an iPhone 14 Pro will set you back $10 a month.