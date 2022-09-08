Android devices and Chromebooks have Nearby Share, allowing them to share files to other nearby devices without an additional app or service. Google is now rolling out a new feature for Nearby Share.

Google said in an announcement today, “In the next few weeks, you’ll be able to use Nearby Share to effortlessly transfer files across your own devices. Just select Android devices logged into your Google account from the sharing menu to quickly share files between them. And once you’ve opted in, transfers between devices you own are automatically accepted — even if your screen is off.”

Even though Nearby Share, AirDrop on Apple devices, and Nearby Share on Windows (unrelated to Google’s version) are mostly intended for sending data to other people, they can also be helpful for quick wireless file transfers between your own devices. No need to upload and download files from cloud storage, plug in a flash drive, send an email to yourself, or worst of all, wait for the slow transfer speeds of Bluetooth.

Apple’s AirDrop doesn’t allow file transfers to a device you own while the screen is off, so Google is now a step ahead in that department. However, there’s still no option to send files over Nearby Share from Windows, Mac, or Linux, so copying files from a computer to an Android device will still work best with a USB connection. Phone Link is also an option if the computer is running Windows 10 or 11.