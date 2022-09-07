Apple announced its new iPhone 14 range today, which doesn’t have SIM trays in the US, so if your carrier/network doesn’t support eSIM, you might be looking for a switch. Verizon’s answer is “One Unlimited for iPhone,” a cell plan made for people in the Apple ecosystem.

The One Unlimited plan is the perfect plan for a new iPhone buyer who wants to get started in Apple’s ecosystem. The plan gives you access to Apple One, a subscription that gives you a handful of Apple services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Apple One is normally $15 a month on its own.

The new plan costs $90 for one line, $75 per line for two lines, $60/line for three lines, $50/line for four lines, and $45/line for five lines. That’s a slight price increase over Verizon’s normal 5G Get More plan, and it doesn’t appear to include the Disney+ bundle. It also has half the mobile hotspot data available. Compared to the price of an Apple One family subscription and normal Verizon service, you’re not actually saving that much money.

If your account only has one line, you’ll get an individual Apple One subscription, and if you have two lines or more, you’ll get a family subscription instead (normally a $20/month value) where you can add up to six people. And, of course, you also get unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G UW network. The plan is also open to Android users, though the only benefit you would get on an Android phone is access to Apple Music.

The new plan comes after a UK carrier started to offer Apple One with one of its cell plans. It’s likely that more mobile networks will do the same over the coming months, especially since US subscribers are already used to phone providers including access to Netflix and other benefits.

If you want to give this new plan a spin, head over to Verizon’s website to know more.