Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series today, with both regular and Pro versions. This iPhone 14 Pro is the most radical departure yet, complete with a different chipset and screen.

Apple has replaced the long-running notch at the top of the screen with a new “Dynamic Island,” which is exclusive to the Pro line for now — the regular iPhone 14 still has a notch. It’s still a black bar at the top of the screen with all the cameras and hardware for Face ID, but it’s slightly smaller — closer to the pill-shaped cutout on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The “dynamic” part comes from the iPhone displaying popups on the left and right sides as an alternative to some notifications, and popups for Face ID and Apple Pay will appear to expand from the area.

The normal iPhone 14 has the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset from last year’s iPhone 13 series (and the iPhone SE 2022), but the iPhone 14 Pro has a new chip — the A16. The updated design has the usual mix of performance improvements, as well as a new Display Engine that powers refresh rates down to 1 Hz (for the Always-On Display) and improved anti-aliasing.

The camera is usually the main selling point for the Pro series, and the iPhone 14 Pro has a few improvements there. Apple updated the main camera to a 48 MP lens, with a 65% larger lens and a 24mm focal length. The ultra-wide angle camera has a sharper lens, so macro photography should be improved, and Apple says low-light ultra-wide photos are three times better than before. There’s also an improved flash, and other minor upgrades.

Apple will sell the iPhone 14 Pro starting on September 9, and orders will ship on September 16.