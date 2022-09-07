The iPhone is arguably Apple’s biggest hardware product, and at its latest hardware event, the company finally showed off the long-rumored iPhone 14 lineup. There’s a regular and Plus model, as well as Pro versions, but the Mini is officially no more.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are serving this year as lighter upgrades to last year’s base iPhone 13 phones. The Mini is gone, with the standard iPhone 14 (with a 6.1-inch display) serving as the base model. And if you want to go bigger than that, Apple has brought back the Plus range. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch panel, just like the Max range.

Other than that, though, the iPhone 14 is pretty much identical to the iPhone 13. It has an identical design, and even the same A15 Bionic CPU, so it doesn’t bring much in terms of upgrades. It has an updated internal thermal design that allows for better temps than on the iPhone 13, and it also comes with better cameras, with a bigger 12MP camera with a larger sensor and pixels. Low-light pictures are improved by 49%, also in part thanks to improvements to DeepFusion and the new Photonic Engine.

Like the new Apple Watch range, the iPhone 14 has crash detection that can detect if you’ve been involved in a crash and let your emergency contacts, and emergency services, know. And talking about emergencies, the iPhone 14 has satellite connectivity for emergencies, thanks to Emergency SOS via Satellite. Thanks to this, you can get assistance during emergencies even if you don’t have cell signal. The iPhone 14 includes two free years of this functionality, but Apple didn’t mention how much it will cost after that.

The iPhone 14 range also goes big on eSIM, to the point where Apple has completely killed off the SIM tray for models sold in the United States. That means it can only connect to cellular networks through the Settings app, which means it won’t work on carriers that haven’t properly set up eSIM support. Hopefully, mobile networks will hurry to fix that, and models sold in other countries won’t have that problem at all.

The iPhone 14 will be available from $799, available for pre-orders today, and it’ll launch on September 7th. The iPhone 14 Plus will cost $899, and it will be available from October 7th. There’s also the iPhone 14 Pro series to consider.