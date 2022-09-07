Apple added an “SE” model to its Apple Watch lineup in 2020, and now it’s back with a new Apple Watch SE for 2022. The updated model includes some important improvements for a lower price.

Like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE exists as a “budget” entry-level option in the lineup. Still, it offers many of the same features found in the new Apple Watch Series 8. Crash detection, for example, is one of the new features. The watch will know if you’ve been in a car crash and inform selected people and services.

The 2022 model has a 30 percent larger display than the Watch Series 3, Apple’s other less expensive option. Performance has also been upgraded as it has the same S8 chip as the Series 8 –the current SE has a much older S5 chip. Another advantage of the Watch SE is it can be set up with a parent or guardians’ iPhone and then be used independently. Apple is targeting parents who want a smartwatch for their kids.

Apple Watch SE (2022) The new Apple Watch SE has newer hardware, but stays at the same great low(er) price.

Apple dropped the price of the SE model a bit this year. The original Apple Watch SE cost $279 and $329 for the cellular mode. The 2022 version starts at $249 and $299 for cellular. There are three color options—Midnight Black, Silver, and Starlight Gold. You can pre-order it today and it’s available on September 16th.