Apple held its latest hardware event today, where it announced a handful of new smartwatches. We have the Apple Watch Series 8, as well as a revision to the Apple Watch SE. But if you need something that can keep up with your active lifestyle, the Apple Watch Ultra might be the one for you.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a newcomer to Apple’s watch range, and according to the company, it’s been “years in the making.” It’s Apple’s most premium smartwatch, as well as the toughest one by far. The watch itself is made from aerospace-grade titanium, and the front display’s crystal is made from sapphire. It can be used with gloves, with a larger Digital Control and protruding side buttons for easier usage. Oh, and it also has a cool orange action button, which is also customizable, letting you start workouts and more.

One of its biggest improvements comes in the battery department. While the Apple Watch Series 8 provides up to 18 hours of battery (36 hours with the new low power mode), the Apple Watch Ultra doubles down on that, with a whopping 36 hours of battery life without any battery optimization. It has the biggest battery of any Apple Watch to date, and it sure packs a punch. It also has an Ultra Low-power Workout mode, which provides enough battery life for long-distance triathlons.

The Watch Ultra is rugged as heck, too. It’s MIL-STD-810-certified, and it’s also certified to the EN13319 standard. You can dive with it up to 40 meters deep (Apple showed off how it can be used as a scuba diving monitor), and it can also be used for other water activities, such as kite surfing. The watch also comes with a new dual frequency L5 GPS solution that Apple says is the most accurate GPS of any smartwatch to date. Finally, but not least important, it has a built-in 86 decibel siren that you can activate up to 180 meters away.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting at $799. It’ll be available from September 23rd, and you can order it starting today.