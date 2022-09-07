If you can afford them, Xbox’s Elite controllers are an excellent upgrade from the standard Xbox controllers, due to their many pro-gamer-focused additions. The only problem with them is their price. If you can’t throw almost $200 at a controller, maybe this new Core model would be better for you.

Microsoft has announced a “Core” model of its Xbox Elite 2 controller, which knocks $50 off its standard price point. That price reduction might not sound like a lot lone, but the price is brought all the way down to $130, or just $50 more than the MSRP of the standard, stock Xbox wireless controller.

The controller looks, and feels, identical to the Xbox Elite 2 controller many gamers know and love. It has a rubberized grip, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, and shorter hair trigger locks. However, no extras are on board, unlike the non-Core model. It has no carrying case, rear paddles, alternative thumbsticks, or D-pad.

That’s not to say that you can’t change or install paddles or thumbsticks, as this is, after all, the exact same Elite 2 controller. But if you want to get those extras, you’ll need to buy them separately — the “Complete Component Pack” brings a cross-shaped D-pad, a carrying case, a charging dock, a variety of thumbsticks, and the rear paddles for an extra $60, with a USB-C cable. Basically, the Core is the same controller, except without all the add-ons. You get the controller, and that’s it.

If you want to get it, the Elite 2 Core will be available in a new White colorway from September 21st, and the controller now up for pre-orders at Microsoft’s online store. The standard Elite 2 controller will still be available in Black for its standard $180 price, but if you want a white controller, you’ll still need to get the Elite 2 Core. It’ll be the same thing after buying the add-ons, except that the cost would go up to $190 instead of $180.