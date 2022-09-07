Welcome to the first Wednesday of September! We’ve got a lot to cover in this edition of HTG Deals, including a massive sale on Apple products, a pair of gadgets and gear from Samsung, and plenty more. So without further ado, let’s get to it.

Save Big on Apple Products

This week, Apple showed off their latest and greatest gadgets for the 2022 holiday season, which means now is the perfect time to save on a bunch of last year’s models. You can pick up a 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $399 ($99 off), AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179.99 ($40 off), 10.2″ iPad 2021 for $279.99 ($49.01 off), and a MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,599 ($400 off). Apple deals tend to go fast, so grab these while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 For $1,099.99 ($700 Off)

It wasn’t too terribly long ago that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was featured in our weekly deals roundup, and now that the brand new Fold 4 is officially on the market, last year’s version is more affordable than ever. This Z Fold 3 includes a unique folding design, 120 Hz display, 256 GB of storage, and S Pen support. It comes in three different colors, but the Phantom Black version is the most affordable through this offer.

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB Internal Gaming SSD For $249.99 ($30 Off)

You need wicked-fast storage for your high-performance PC, and we got it. Clocking in at the best price we’ve seen so far, this Samsung 980 PRO 2TB Internal Gaming SSD features a M.2 2280 form factor wrapped in nickel coating and bolstered by Samsung’s thermal control algorithm, all of which work together to help it stay cool under load. This will come in handy as the 980 PRO achieves blindly fast read/write speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, making it great for gaming and other demanding applications.

ASUS 16-Inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook For $549 ($100 Off)

Chromebooks are great tools, both for students in the classroom and seasoned professionals who need a decent laptop that’s up-to-date and less likely to catch a virus. If you’re interested in exploring the simplicity and security of Chrome OS, check out this ASUS 16-Inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook. It features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD, all of which should be plenty powerful enough to knock out day-to-day projects and tasks.

Withings Body Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Smart Scale For $49.95 ($10 Off)

If you’re looking to watch your waistline this holiday season, the Withings Body Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Smart Scale can help you keep it in check. Not only will this scale let you track your weight, it can determine your body mass index (BMI), which can be used as a risk indicator for certain diseases and conditions. Every time you step on the scale, you’ll also be presented with a chart detailing your weight over time. Finally, all of this data automatically syncs with Withings’ Health Mate app so you always have the latest information at your fingertips.