Getting a good, cheap Android phone can be complicated. There are many aspects that you need to consider, but one of the most important ones is performance. Qualcomm wants to make that decision easier, as its newest entry-level chipsets seek to make upcoming budget phones faster than ever.

Qualcomm has announced a couple of budget chips geared towards mid-range and entry-level phones, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. These are successors to the Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 400 chip ranges, as part of Qualcomm’s ongoing rebranding efforts (which have seen the Snapdragon 8/8+ Gen 1 for flagships and the 7 Gen 1 for upper mid-range phones).

Both chips take over from where the Snapdragon 695 5G and Snapdragon 480 5G left off. The 6 Gen 1 is the highest-end one of the two chips. It’s fabricated on a 4nm process, its CPU clock speeds go up to 2.2 GHz, and it supports LPDDR5 memory. The 4 Gen 1, on the other hand, uses a 6nm process. Its clock speeds go up to 2.0 GHz, and in terms of memory, it supports LPDDR4X memory.

Both chips support 108MP photo snapping, and the 6 Gen 1 can even go up to 200MP and 4K video recording (the 4 Gen 1 does up to 1080p60).

5G support is here on both chips, but they come with different modems. The 6 Gen 1 has Qualcomm’s X62 modem, giving it support for Wi-Fi 6E, while the 4 Gen 1’s X51 modem supports Wi-Fi 5. Both support Bluetooth 5.2, though, as well as WPA3 security. And when it comes to charging, both chips support up to Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology, enabling ultra-fast charging.

If you’re eager to try them out, be on the lookout for phones coming with these chips to land on store shelves over the coming months.