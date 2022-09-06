Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, sells the popular Meta Quest VR headsets, which used to be called Oculus Quest. Meta has now set a date for its next big VR event.

Meta announced today that its yearly event for augmented and virtual reality, Meta Connect, will take place on October 11 this year. The company said in a blog post, “last year, we pulled back the curtain on our vision for the metaverse and the next era of social computing. This year, we’ll share updates on the progress we’ve made, plus a look at what’s to come in the near and far future.”

The main event is likely to be the ‘Project Cambria’ headset, which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously confirmed would be released in October. The new headset will likely be called the Quest 3 when it arrives on store shelves, and previous leaks revealed a (potentially) more comfortable design. Hardware upgrades are also likely, given the current Quest headset was released in October 2020.

Meta will also likely reveal software improvements coming to its existing devices, and more “metaverse” content — hopefully something a bit more impressive than Zuckerberg’s recent VR selfie. The event will be streamed on the Reality Labs Facebook page, and you can sign up for updates on the Meta Connect site.