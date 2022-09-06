The Pixel 6a was Google’s last big smartphone launch, but if you were awaiting the company’s next flagships, you won’t be waiting much longer. The next “Made by Google” event finally has a date, so get your calendars, and wallets, ready.

Google has announced that its next big hardware event will be held next month, on October 6, 2022. There, we’ll get to know more info about Google’s next hardware launches, which were teased during Google I/O 2022 earlier this year.

Google is expected to completely reveal (and perhaps even release) the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro at the event. Both phones have leaked extensively over the past few months, and recently, someone even unboxed one, so we’re already pretty familiar with it. It’ll have Google’s next-gen Tensor SoC and a new design that improves on what we saw with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The long-awaited Pixel Watch should also make an appearance. This would be Google’s very first in-house Wear OS smartwatch, and as such, expectations for it are high. It hasn’t leaked as extensively as the Pixel 7 has, but we’re still supposed to get a slick design and, more importantly, Google’s take on Wear OS 3. The Pixel Watch be a first-gen product, which means a few faults are all but certain, but it could still give the smartwatch ecosystem a much-needed shake-up.

We might also know more about the elusive Pixel tablet that was teased during I/O, although that one is not expected to launch until next year at the earliest. But who knows? We could be surprised.

If you want to check out Google’s upcoming hardware, make sure you set the date and keep an eye for the announcement.