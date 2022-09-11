If you’re selling your Samsung Galaxy Watch—or maybe it’s acting up—it’s a good idea to reset it. This will take the watch back to its factory settings, and let you or someone else set it up from scratch.

“Factory settings” means the watch will go back to how it was when you took it out of the box. All of your personal data and settings will be erased. Since it’s only a watch, that may not matter as much as a phone, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Tip: Before you reset your watch, it’s a good idea to create a backup. You can do this from the Galaxy Wearable app by going to Accounts and Backup > Back Up Data.

First, swipe down from the top of the watch screen to see the quick settings. Select the gear icon to open the Settings.

Next, go to the “General” section.

Select “Reset.”

If you didn’t already backup the watch, you’ll see the option to do so here. Otherwise, select “Reset” again to confirm.

That’s all there is to it! This is a quick and easy process that can solve little performance issues, and it’s a must if you’re selling or handing down your watch to someone else.

