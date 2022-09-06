In the digital age where everything lives online, you can never have too much storage space to contain all the files, documents, and data that matter most to you. From today through next week, you can save big on a brand new high-capacity hard drive from Western Digital, and never run out of space again.

Western Digital has been in the hard drive business for a long time, and there’s a good reason for it. Their devices tend to perform well and last long, which is evidenced by the fact that their products reign supreme in many of our favorite product roundups. Today, we’re featuring a great deal on the WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive. While this isn’t a high-capacity SSD that you can run games from, it’s adept at storing important files that you’ll want to keep safe for years to come.

WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive The WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is a high-capacity storage solution designed to contain important files.

Hold family photos brimming with decades of memories. Store that massive collection of music, movies, and entertainment you’ve amassed over the years. Set aside work documents you might need for later. You can even keep a digital record of your tax returns and receipts, just in case you need them at a later date. Whatever digital file is important to you, it can go here, regardless of whether you use a PC or a Mac.

The WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive comes in multiple storage options—from 8 TB to 20 TB—all of which are on sale today. If you’re not sure which one to get, the middle 16 TB version for $299.99 ($173 off) offers a nice blend of storage and savings, but the choice is ultimately yours. This special offer is valid from today through the end of Sunday, September 11.