If you’ve used Windows, you’ve probably stared at the file copy dialog a few times as you wait for large files (or files from slow drives) to transfer. Now you can play a game inside the copy window.

GitHub user Sanakan8472 has created Copy Dialog Lunar Lander, a game overlaid on top of the file transfer graph in the Windows copy dialog. The project’s readme file explains, “here is one of the most pressing issues of our times: You need to download a huge file from the other side of the world to continue your work. You literally can’t do anything but wait. Now there is finally a solution to this problem! Play lunar lander in these inviting hills generated by the progress dialog. Time flies when you are having fun!”

Sanakan8472/GitHub

The game is much like other Lunar Lander games, where you take control of a spacecraft landing on the surface of the Moon (think Apollo Lunar Module) with reduced gravity. The challenge generally comes from the surface having hills or other obstacles that makes a perfectly-flat landing more difficult. Copying a file from one SSD to another is described as “easy” difficulty, since the graph is nearly flat, with a low-quality USB drive or network drive on a spotty VPN connection described as “hard” difficulty.

Copy Dialog Lunar Lander’s readme file jokingly references “other worlds you can visit” by enabling High contrast mode in Windows and changing the system’s primary color. There’s also a difficulty selector accessible from the system tray icon, which changes the maximum speed for a safe landing.

The game is free and open-source, and you can download it from the project’s releases page.