Microsoft Office already works well with any cloud storage service you have installed, since documents can be saved to any folder on your computer. However, there’s still room for improvement, and new cloud storage features for Office on Mac are rolling out.

Microsoft Office on Mac has an “Add a Place” button in the Open screen, which allows you to add a OneDrive or SharePoint account for accessing documents. That way, you don’t need to install the required cloud sync clients on your computer, as Office will download a given file itself and upload the changes back to a cloud account.

Microsoft has now rolled out an update to Office Insiders testers, which replaces “Add a Place” in the Open menu with “Connected Accounts.” The core functionality is the same — you can add or remove cloud storage accounts — but the name and interface now more closely matches the mobile Office apps.

Microsoft has also added support for Box cloud storage, and the company is “continuing to add new support for more third-party services.” Dropbox used to be a supported option on some platforms. Google Drive would certainly be helpful, even if most collaborative document sharing on Drive uses Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Connected Accounts is available in Office Current Channel Preview Version 16.64 (22082100) or later. Once all the bugs are ironed out, it should roll out to everyone with Office on Mac. There’s no word on when, or if, Office for Windows will receive a similar overhaul.