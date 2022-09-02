ASUS smartphones have a certain charm to them. Their relatively light Android skin, and feature set, have gained them a loyal following. And if you want to give the ZenFone 9, the company’s latest flagship, a shot, you can now reserve yours in the United States.
The ZenFone 9 was announced in July, and it’s the perfect smartphone for small phone enthusiasts, coming with a small 5.9-inch display that’s roughly as big as the iPhone 13. It’s not as small as the Mini, but given how big Android phones have gotten in recent years, this is really as compact as it gets. The small size here doesn’t mean bad news, though. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
ASUS ZenFone 9 Cell Phone, 5.9” FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 120Hz, IP68, 4300mAh Battery, 50MP/12MP Dual Camera, 12MP Front Camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 5G LTE Unlocked Dual SIM, Black, AI2202-8G128G-BK
The ZenFone 9 is one of the best phones by ASUS to date, carrying bleeding-edge specs in a relatively compact frame.
In terms of battery, we have a 4,300 mAh cell that can be replenished with 30W charging, and we also have a rear 50MP sensor handling camera duties. Finally, the phone is powered by Android 12, with a relatively light ZenUI interface on top.
If this sounds like your next phone, you’ll be able to get it starting at $699 in the United States. Amazon itself doesn’t have stock at the moment, but it’s available from a third-party seller through the same listing. It should be available direct from Amazon again soon.
Source: 9to5Google
