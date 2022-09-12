You might think your Android phone only has the option to turn vibration on or off. Just like a ringtone’s volume level, you can also adjust the strength of the vibration for different notifications. We’ll show you how it works.

It’s been possible to adjust the vibration strength for some things for a while, but Android 13 introduced the ability to tweak it for notifications, alarms, and media. It’s possible on Samsung Galaxy and other Android devices running Android 13 or newer.

First, swipe down once or twice from the top of the screen—depending on your phone—and tap the gear icon to open the Settings.

Next, go to the “Sound(s) and Vibration” section.”

On Samsung devices, look for “Vibration Intensity”. Google Pixel phones call it “Vibration & Haptics.”

You’re now looking at a few sliders for vibration intensity. Which things you can adjust may vary by device. Incoming calls, notifications, and media are the common three. Simply drag the slider and feel the change in your hand.

That’s all there is to it! This is a welcome addition to Android. The vibration motors on some Android devices don’t feel that great. Being able to adjust the vibration strength is one way to fix that.

