Many popular services have reported data security breaches over the past two weeks, including LastPass, Plex, and DoorDash. You can now add Samsung to the list, as the company just confirmed some customer data was stolen.

Samsung announced on Friday, September 2 that the company “recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some of their information.” According to Samsung, “an unauthorized third party” gained access to some of the company’s U.S. systems in late July, and Samsung learned in August that some personal information was affected.

The company says the breach “may have affected” names, contact information, demographics, dates of birth, and product registration information, but not Social Security numbers or credit/debit card numbers.

Samsung is sending emails directly to anyone who was compromised by the data breach, but the company isn’t saying exactly what service or product was compromised — the breach was at Samsung Electronics America, which sells everything from smartphones to debit cards. It’s also not clear why Samsung waited an entire month to announce the data breach, though the company may have sent emails to some affected customers already.