The Razer Kishi V2 has become one of the best gadgets you can buy for your Android phone if you want to play games. Now iPhone owners who want to join in on the fun can do so, because the Kishi V2 is now landing on Apple’s phones.

The follow-up to the original Razer Kishi has finally landed on iOS devices. It has iOS compatibility as well as, of course, a Lightning port instead of a USB-C connector. That should be fine unless iPhones make the long-rumored switch to USB-C at some point. Otherwise, it’s identical to its Android version design-wise. It gives you a Nintendo Switch-like design with two parts that attach to the left and right sides of your device. The controller has two joysticks, a D-pad, the classic A, B, X, and Y buttons, and shoulder buttons and triggers.

Being identical to its Android counterpart, though, this controller also shares the same faults. We don’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the buttons can be regarded by some people as uncomfortable. But if you want an iOS-compatible mobile controller, this is probably one of the best in the market, although the competing Backbone One seems better in many regards. It has better in-hand feel and button feel, as well as a headphone jack.

If you want to check it out, you’ll need an iPhone that runs, at least, iOS 15.4. This means that all iPhones from the first-gen SE to last year’s 13 lineup are compatible. If you want to get one, it’ll set you back $100, and you can now grab it at Razer’s website.