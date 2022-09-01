The rivalry between Windows and Mac is a tale as old as time, but regardless of where your allegiance lies, we’ve got deals for everyone. Today through Labor Day, save hundreds on a brand new MacBook Pro 14″ with M1 Pro chip or Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Read on for details.

MacBook Pro 14″ M1 Pro For $2,099 ($400 Off)

The MacBook Pro 14″ is a bona fide powerhouse of a laptop, and today, it’s down to its lowest price ever. With an M1 Pro chip under the hood, you can expect a nice blend of high-end performance and power efficiency that keeps your laptop cool and quiet while cranking through daily tasks, all on a single charge. That’s right, you can get through an entire day and then some without plugging in your M1 MacBook (I do it daily on my 2020 model).

In addition to smooth, reliable performance, the model featured in today’s deal comes with 16 GB of memory, which may not sound like a lot, but the M1 manages it well. There’s also a 1 TB SSD in there, which should be more than enough to store all your files, especially when used in tandem with an iCloud account. You’ll also get your choice of a Space Gray or Silver aluminum chassis.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 For $1,899.99 ($300 Off)

Microsoft hasn’t been making its own hardware for quite as long as Apple, but the Surface lineup has really come into its own since launching all the way back in 2012. Today, at the pinnacle of Microsoft’s hardware endeavors, you can bank a new Surface Pro 8 for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

The Surface Pro 8 was designed with versatility in mind: It can be a full-featured laptop when you need it, or detach the keyboard for a tablet experience on the fly (eat your heart out, MacBooks). Powering this unique experience, you’ll get an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory, and 1 TB of storage. The only catch: That detachable keyboard mentioned above isn’t included with this deal, but you can add one here.