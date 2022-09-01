Daily Deal 09.01.22 Featuring Apple and Microsoft
Apple, Microsoft

The rivalry between Windows and Mac is a tale as old as time, but regardless of where your allegiance lies, we’ve got deals for everyone. Today through Labor Day, save hundreds on a brand new MacBook Pro 14″ with M1 Pro chip or Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Read on for details.

MacBook Pro 14″ M1 Pro For $2,099 ($400 Off)

MacBook Pro 14" M1 Pro Product Image
Apple

The MacBook Pro 14″ is a bona fide powerhouse of a laptop, and today, it’s down to its lowest price ever. With an M1 Pro chip under the hood, you can expect a nice blend of high-end performance and power efficiency that keeps your laptop cool and quiet while cranking through daily tasks, all on a single charge. That’s right, you can get through an entire day and then some without plugging in your M1 MacBook (I do it daily on my 2020 model).

In addition to smooth, reliable performance, the model featured in today’s deal comes with 16 GB of memory, which may not sound like a lot, but the M1 manages it well. There’s also a 1 TB SSD in there, which should be more than enough to store all your files, especially when used in tandem with an iCloud account. You’ll also get your choice of a Space Gray or Silver aluminum chassis.

MacBook Pro 14

The MacBook Pro 14″ features a powerful M1 Pro chip, 16 GB of memory, 1 TB of storage, and your choice of a Space Gray or Silver chassis.

Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 For $1,899.99 ($300 Off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Product Image
Microsoft

Microsoft hasn’t been making its own hardware for quite as long as Apple, but the Surface lineup has really come into its own since launching all the way back in 2012. Today, at the pinnacle of Microsoft’s hardware endeavors, you can bank a new Surface Pro 8 for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

The Surface Pro 8 was designed with versatility in mind: It can be a full-featured laptop when you need it, or detach the keyboard for a tablet experience on the fly (eat your heart out, MacBooks). Powering this unique experience, you’ll get an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory, and 1 TB of storage. The only catch: That detachable keyboard mentioned above isn’t included with this deal, but you can add one here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a versatile laptop/tablet hybrid powered by an Intel i7 chip with 16 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage.

Buy Now

 

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Zach Laidlaw Zach Laidlaw
Zach Laidlaw is the Sponsored Content Manager, Cloud Gaming Writer, and HTG Deals Wrangler for How-To Geek. He has seven years of experience in the marketing industry, two years in tech/gaming media, and an additional year working directly for Apple and Samsung. Authoring hundreds of articles throughout his career, Zach has introduced millions of readers to exciting new products and services through thoughtful, informative, and engaging content.
Read Full Bio »