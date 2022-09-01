Since Google was first launched in 1998, its homepage has been historically clean. However, that is starting to change, as Google is now testing major changes to its search page.

The new homepage Google is testing looks similar to the current one we’ve known for years, with a search bar, a search button, and the legendary “I’m Feeling Lucky” button. Except that, at the bottom, there are a few changes. We have a handful of widgets that show you things like weather, recent trending topics, and stocks, among other things. These will change based on your past activity and your own interests, which Google will ask you when you get prompted to meet “the new Google.com.”

This resembles more closely the current Discover experience on your smartphone. Opening the Google app will give you a search bar, but if you scroll down, you’ll see personalized cards giving you info based on your interests. A similar thing can also be observed in the New Tab Page in Google Chrome on your smartphone. This is likely the experience Google wants to bring to your web browser.

This is probably the most radical change to the home page in years. Previously, the company had launched iGoogle, a personalized start page, in 2005. It let you have several customizable gadgets, as well as a theme of your choosing. The page was discontinued in 2013, though, and it never replaced the original homepage.

Google will probably tweak this a lot before it’s out for everyone, but the test is slowly becoming available to more people. If you were chosen for the test, you’ll see it as soon as you fire up Google.com.