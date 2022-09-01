Even though eSIM has been around for a few years now, carriers have been slow to fully embrace the option to go without physical SIM cards. T-Mobile has now introduced a three-month network trial utilizing eSIM.

T-Mobile is rolling out a new ‘Easy Switch’ feature in its mobile app, which allows you to switch your phone (and up to five lines total) to T-Mobile without going to a store or calling customer support. Phone with eSIM support, like most recent iPhone models, Google Pixel 6, and others can switch networks without physically swapping SIM cards. T-Mobile also said, “if you have a device that isn’t eSIM-capable, no problem. T-Mobile will send you a physical SIM card.”

If you’re not sure if T-Mobile will work for you, the app also now has a ‘Network Pass,’ which gives you a three-month free trial of T-Mobile access. Your existing mobile plan stays active during the trial, so if T-Mobile doesn’t work well for any reason, you don’t have to go through the painful process of switching back to another carrier. However, your phone does have to be unlocked for use on any carrier (so phones not fully paid off usually won’t work), and you can’t be a subscriber “of T-Mobile partners using the T-Mobile network.”

Unfortunately, the new features are limited to iPhone devices right now, with Android support promised at a later date. T-Mobile didn’t specify which iPhone models are supported, simply just “a compatible eSIM capable device” — Apple says the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR or later have eSIM support.

You can get the T-Mobile app from the App Store and Google Play Store. If you do end up switching to T-Mobile, remember to opt out of data tracking.