Smart home lighting can be hard to get right, and if you want to spruce up your home’s lights, Philips Hue is one of the most reliable options out there. At IFA 2022, Signify introduced a range of Philips Hue lighting products and features to create the perfect ambiance for your home.

First off, we have the new Lightguide bulbs. They have an inner tube that is able to diffuse light in any color you want, with a glossy finish that makes the light shine even brighter. They also come in three different shapes, including ellipse, triangular, and large globe.

There’s also a new filament candle bulb that mimics the appearance of a candle, with thousands of shades ranging from warm to cool. We also have a slim downlight that can be added to any room due to its slim form, making it perfect for ceilings and other hard-to-reach places.

Philips Hue is also introducing the Play gradient lightstrip, intended to compliment your PC setup with accent lighting. The lights connect to Corsair’s iCUE RGB software for customization, which means they can also synchronize with any Corsair hardware you might have.

Finally, Mimic presence automation is a new feature available in the Hue app that lets you automate your lights when you’re away. You can tell Hue when you turn on, or off, your lights, and in what rooms. When you’re away, it can automatically turn things on and off at the times you usually do. This creates the illusion that someone’s always home even if there isn’t, and deter robberies.

The Lightguide bulbs and pendant cords range in price from $50 to $90, and they’ll be available before the end of the year, while the white ambiance filament candle bulbs are available for $45, and a 2-pack for $65, from September 13th. The slim downlight is available now, and costs $70. The Play gradient lightstrip’s pricing will depend on how many monitors you have: for one 24/27-inch monitor, it’s $170, and $190 if it’s a 32/34-inch monitor. For three screens, it’ll cost $280 if they’re 24/27-inch. You can check all of this out more closely on Philips Hue’s website.