The Galaxy A20 series is near the bottom of Samsung’s smartphone lineup, aiming to provide a decent phone at a fraction of the cost of a Galaxy S22. The Galaxy A23 was released earlier this year, and now it’s coming to the United States.

The Galaxy A23 is your typical mid-range Android smartphone, with a large 6.6-inch LCD screen at 120Hz, 64 GB of internal storage, and multiple rear cameras. The 5G version coming to the United States is slightly different than the LTE-only version that was already available in other countries, which swaps a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset for a slightly-improved Snapdragon 695. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery, though Samsung didn’t mention how quickly the phone can charge — the non-5G version can reach 25W.

Samsung included a total of four cameras on the Galaxy A23 5G. There’s a 50 MP main camera, which likely combines pixels to generate an image around 12 MP, like most smartphones. The company didn’t provide exact details about the other two rear cameras or the front-facing lens, which probably means they aren’t that great. The non-5G version had a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor, and the 5G model is likely similar (if not identical).

Samsung also didn’t specify how long the Galaxy A23 will be supported with software updates. The A20 series has historically been excluded from the “three generations” of updates and five years of security patches in Samsung’s more expensive phones and tablets. If you need a cheap phone that will still receive OS updates a few years from now, a used iPhone SE 2022 is around the same price, and the Google Pixel 6a is $100 more.

The Galaxy A23 5G will start at $299.99 in the United States. It’s available today at Samsung.com, AT&T, T-Mobile, and other retailers.